A fire broke out at a furniture shop in Plamoodu, in the Pattom area of Thiruvananthapuram, on Monday morning. Fire and Rescue officials rushed to the spot and are attempting to douse the flames.

According to officials, the fire was reported at around 10.45 am on Monday. Units from the Thiruvananthapuram, Chacka and Kazhakkuttom fire stations were subsequently deployed to the scene.

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Officials said the fire has been largely contained, and efforts are underway to extinguish it completely. No casualties have been reported so far.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined.