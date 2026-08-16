A 13-year-old girl died after suffering an electric shock while ironing her school uniform at her home in North Paravur, Ernakulam, on Sunday afternoon. The deceased has been identified as Swathi, a resident of Cheriyapallamthuruth. She was an eighth-grade student at the Paravur Government School.

The accident occurred while Swathi was ironing her uniform in preparation for school on Monday. She was getting ready for school after a two-day holiday.

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Hearing her screams, her mother, who was nearby, rushed to her aid. She alerted the neighbours, who in turn rushed Swathi to the hospital, but her life could not be saved.

According to the North Paravur police, Swathi was initially taken to the Paravur Taluk Hospital around 1.15 pm where she was pronounced dead. Later, her body was shifted to the Kalamassery Medical College Hospital. The post-mortem examination will be done on Monday.