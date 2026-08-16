The Koyilandy police have launched an investigation after jewellery weighing 28 sovereigns, worth nearly ₹30 lakh, was stolen from a locked house in the region. The move came after Aneesh, a native of Koyilandy, lodged a complaint after discovering that his wife’s jewellery was missing on Saturday morning.

The theft is believed to have occurred between 1.30 pm on Friday and 7.30 am on Saturday. Aneesh returned to the unoccupied house on Saturday morning and found that the cupboard in which the jewellery had been stored had been broken into. On inspecting its contents, he discovered that about 28 sovereigns of gold were missing.

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The stolen jewellery included two gold chains weighing a total of 11 sovereigns, six gold bangles weighing 2.5 sovereigns each, a gold bracelet weighing one sovereign, and two gold finger rings weighing a total of one sovereign. The stolen gold is estimated to be worth nearly ₹30 lakh.

According to the Koyilandy police, the house had been vacant for about two months as it was undergoing renovation work. The family had, however, been visiting the property daily to oversee the work.

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“When he arrived at the house on Saturday morning, he found that the cupboard had been partly dismantled. He inspected its contents and discovered that the ornaments had been stolen,” a police officer said.

Following the incident, the police launched a probe and collected fingerprint samples and CCTV footage from the area. “We are reviewing the CCTV footage to identify any suspicious activity,” the officer said.

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Construction workers who had been working at the site are also under scrutiny, with the police cross-checking their fingerprints against those collected from the crime scene. “We have collected fingerprint samples from those who were working at the site and will compare them with the samples collected from the crime scene,” the officer added.

The police have registered a case against unidentified persons under Sections 331(3), relating to house-trespass or house-breaking, and 305, relating to theft in a dwelling house, of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.