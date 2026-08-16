Thiruvananthapuram is set to regularise its popular street food stalls, known locally as thattukadas, by relocating them to designated vending zones across the city. The initiative by the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation aims to tackle the growing issue of pavement encroachment and traffic congestion caused by unregulated roadside eateries.

To implement this plan, the civic body has formed a joint inspection team comprising Assistant Engineers from the engineering department and Health Inspectors from the health wing. The team has been instructed to identify suitable locations for these zones in each ward and submit a detailed report by 18 November 2024.

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Crackdown on unauthorised stalls

Currently, Health Inspectors are auditing existing street food stalls to verify whether they possess the mandatory registrations and licences from the Corporation and the Food Safety Department. Concurrently, Assistant Engineers are preparing a comprehensive list of viable sites within their respective wards. Once compiled, these lists will be finalised to set up uniform vending zones tailored for specific types of food stalls.

While the Corporation has announced that vendors who have been operating in the city for several years will receive priority during the allocation of slots, the initiative has triggered an unexpected side effect. Reports suggest that several new street food stalls have suddenly popped up in various parts of the city, with vendors hoping to secure a spot in the upcoming zones once the allocation process begins.

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A solution to traffic and pedestrian woes

The decision to streamline street vending follows rising complaints from the public. During a meeting convened by the City Police Commissioner with representatives of local residents' associations a few weeks ago, the proliferation of unauthorised roadside eateries was raised as a major concern. Residents complained that these stalls often block pavements, forcing pedestrians onto busy roads and causing major traffic jams. In response, the police department urged the Corporation to establish designated vending zones to restore order on the city's streets.