Pulses are a vital source of plant-based protein, offering an affordable and nutritious alternative to expensive meat and fish. In Kerala, the annual demand for pulses stands at a massive 11 lakh metric tonnes. However, the state's domestic production in 2023-24 was a mere 1,884 tonnes cultivated across 1,589 hectares. This stark demand-supply deficit presents a golden opportunity for local farmers to diversify and boost their incomes.

Tapping into this potential, 115 farmers in Thrissur's Peramangalam Mundurthazham and Karuka Kole lands joined forces with ESAF Co-operative to cultivate black gram across 212 acres. Sown on 30 March, the short-duration crop was ready for harvest in just 65 to 75 days, delivering a yield that far exceeded initial expectations.

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Lucrative double-income stream

Kole lands in Thrissur typically support only a single paddy crop before being left fallow due to seasonal water constraints. Introducing pulse cultivation during this fallow period has proven to be a game-changer. Not only does it provide farmers with a secondary stream of income, but it also naturally enriches the soil. Black gram belongs to the legume family, which naturally fixes nitrogen in the soil, improving land fertility and drastically reducing the need for chemical fertilisers in the next paddy cycle.

Compared to paddy, which demands constant watering and intensive labour over 110 to 120 days, black gram is incredibly low-maintenance. The entire cultivation cycle wraps up in under 75 days, requiring minimal effort. Cultivation costs are remarkably low, averaging between ₹8,000 and ₹10,000 per acre, while yielding around 300 kg of crop. This translates to an impressive return of approximately ₹21,000 per acre.

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Assured market and institutional support

Under the guidance of ESAF Co-operative, farmers utilised high-quality seeds certified by the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University. To keep production costs low and maintain eco-friendly standards, they adopted purely organic methods, using cattle manure. To eliminate any market risk, ESAF introduced a robust buy-back scheme, guaranteeing that every kilogram harvested would be purchased directly from the fields. This assured market cleared any lingering doubts about profitability.

Following this successful trial, ESAF and the farming collective plan to scale up black gram farming to 3,000 acres. The project coordinators are preparing to present their business model to central and state government agencies to leverage agricultural subsidies. Representatives from ESAF noted that a 50% subsidy on seeds available through the National Cooperative Consumers' Federation of India (NCCF) will play a pivotal role in accelerating this expansion.