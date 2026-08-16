Kalpetta: A gang of women suspected of being involved in chain-snatching incidents on buses and at crowded public places is active in the district, police have warned.

The police have released a lookout notice carrying the images of six suspected women after examining CCTV footage collected from several places where chain-snatching incidents were reported. The police have also urged the public to remain vigilant and immediately inform the nearest police station if they spot any of the suspects.

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Suspected women target busy places and buses

According to the police communique, the gang operates mainly at busy public places, transport hubs and buses, targeting women, particularly elderly women wearing gold chains.

The suspects are believed to operate in groups of two or three. They allegedly identify potential victims in crowded places and follow them on buses or in auto rickshaws before making their move when an opportunity arises. The suspects allegedly snatch the chains before fleeing from the spot.

Police are continuing their investigation to identify and trace the women shown in the lookout notice and determine their involvement in the reported incidents.

Elderly women among the targets

Several such incidents have been reported recently from the limits of the Tirunelly, Ambalavayal, and Kambalakkad police stations.

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During the Karkkidaka Vavubali rituals at Tirunelly, a chain weighing 14 grams, or about 1.75 sovereigns, was allegedly stolen from an 80-year-old woman at a food distribution counter.

In another incident, a 71-year-old woman travelling by autorickshaw from Kolagappara to Ayiramkolly near Ambalavayal was allegedly robbed of a two-sovereign gold chain on August 13.

On Sunday, another 70-year-old woman travelling on a bus at Kambalakkad was allegedly targeted, with the suspects fleeing with a two-sovereign gold chain.

The similarity in the modus operandi has prompted the police to issue a public warning and intensify efforts to identify the suspects. Several teams of police and special branch sleuths are investigating across the district.

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Police issue Onam safety warning

With the Onam celebrations approaching and large crowds expected at markets, shopping centres, temples, bus stations and other public places, police have urged the public to exercise extra caution while wearing gold ornaments or carrying valuables.

According to the police, such gangs may mingle with crowds during festival celebrations and target not only gold ornaments but also purses, mobile phones and other valuables.

Police have advised the public to be cautious if they notice suspicious persons following them, especially individuals attempting to conceal their identity with masks. Those who feel they are being followed have been advised to move toward crowded areas, shops, or nearby houses and seek assistance rather than confront them directly.

The police have also appealed to the public to share any information that could help identify the women shown in the lookout notice and assist the ongoing investigation.