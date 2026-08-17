Thrissur: A 71-year-old woman was hacked to death, allegedly by her son, at Pavaratty KK Road. The woman was identified as Dolly, a Pavaratty native.

Police said Dolly was attacked with a machete by her 46-year-old son, Benhar, who struck her on the head, inflicting serious injuries. Pavaratty panchayat 14th ward member Varghese said the mother and son had frequent arguments. Benhar was reportedly experiencing mental health issues, according to Varghese.

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Dolly was alive when she was taken to a private hospital in Pavaratty. She was later shifted to the Thrissur Medical College Hospital for further treatment, but died soon after.

Benhar was taken into custody by the Pavaratty police. Further investigation is on.