Kasaragod: Gunfire returned to Manjeshwar after a prolonged lull, with a four-member group allegedly threatening a shopkeeper and firing a shot into the air at Battiyapadavu near Miyapadavu in Meenja panchayat on Monday.

The incident that happened around 2 pm is the latest in a border belt that has long seen gang clashes, kidnappings and shootings linked to gold-smuggling and drug trafficking networks. It also comes nearly five years after a dramatic gun battle between police and a gang in Miyapadavu, when officers hunting a group of suspected drug traffickers came under fire.

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The 2021 operation had turned into a five-day chase involving Dakshina Kannada police too.

On Monday, police said four men arrived at Battiyapadavu in a grey Alto car and threatened Shuhaib Moin Sheikh, owner of a general store. One of them then allegedly pulled out a firearm and fired into the air before the group fled.

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Police identified two of the suspects as Miyapadavu natives Raheem and Qader Madankallu, both of whom are accused in several criminal cases. Two others who were allegedly with them have not yet been identified.

The shooting is suspected to have stemmed from a dispute Shuhaib had with a man from Machampady a few days ago over a family matter. Police suspect the group came to the shop to intimidate him in connection with the dispute.

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The gunshot sent panic through the neighbourhood, though no one was injured. The suspects sped away in the car, police said.

Manjeshwar police reached the spot soon after. They found bullet remnants at the scene. The vehicle and the suspects' movements are being traced, with police suspecting that they may have crossed into Karnataka.

There are no CCTV cameras in the immediate locality. Police are examining footage from nearby areas and have launched searches for the suspects. Police said a case will be registered after Shuhaib's statement is recorded.

The shooting has revived concern in the Uppala-Miyapadav-Paivalike border belt that has repeatedly witnessed gang violence. The area has previously seen shootings, kidnappings and violent clashes involving criminal groups.