Pathanamthitta: He was nine when he began teaching himself AI. Seven years later, 16-year-old Raul John Aju runs a startup with 15 employees, has trained nearly five lakh people in AI and developed 15 AI tools, earning him the moniker `AI Kid of India'.

A Plus Two Commerce student from Pathanamthitta, Raul has already carved a niche for himself as an AI educator, developer, entrepreneur and speaker. His achievements have taken him to meetings with several prominent personalities, including United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

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Raul began his entrepreneurial journey by sharing the AI knowledge he had acquired through self-learning. Today, he runs ThinkCraft Academy under his startup, AIriyam Technologies, through which he provides AI training to students and professionals.

Nearly five lakh people have undergone training through the academy, including students and professionals associated with IITs, IIMs, foreign universities and corporate institutions. His startup has also developed 15 AI tools, including RESQ.AI, MeBot, ZapGap, Investo AI and FeedFye. The company also has employees working remotely from abroad.

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Raul has built a sizeable following on social media, with five lakh followers on his account, ‘Raul the Rockstar’. Through the ThinkCraft app, he says students can learn AI from home through a game-like experience.

The son of Aju Joseph and Sheba Annie of Karivathumoottil House in Ezhumattoor near Kozhenchery, Raul is a student of GHSS, North Edappally.

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Making a scamster an author

Raul’s tryst with AI has also led to some unusual encounters. Five years ago, he received a fraudulent message claiming that he had won a prize in a US competition and would have to pay a courier fee to receive it.

Instead of simply dismissing the message, Raul used AI to trace the Nigerian scammer behind it and eventually contacted him. But rather than confronting the scamster, Raul made him an unexpected offer: if he needed money, he could use AI to write a book.The scammer took the suggestion seriously and eventually wrote a book.