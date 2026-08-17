Kasaragod: A 15-year-old Class XI student drowned in a pond near his house shortly before he was due to leave for school to write his Onam examination on Monday, August 17.

The deceased was identified as Muhammad Shahil, son of Aboobacker. A native of Chala in Vidyanagar, Shahil was residing at Udayagiri and was a student at Thanbeehul Higher Secondary School in Naimarmoola near Vidyanagar.

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Shahil had gone to bathe in a pond near the Nelakkala women's hostel while getting ready to leave for school for his examination. He drowned while bathing, police said. Neighbours rushed to the spot after hearing the screams of Shahil's two brothers, who were with him. However, they could not rescue him because the pond was deep.

Residents, fire and rescue personnel and police joined the search. Fire and Rescue Department scuba diver E Praseed recovered Shahil from the pond. He was rushed to MIMS Hospital in Kasaragod, but doctors declared him brought dead, said Senior Fire and Rescue Officer Ranjith.

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Vidyanagar police have registered a case of unnatural death. The body was shifted to Kasaragod General Hospital for autopsy.