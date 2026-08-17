In a narrow escape for several local residents, a 150-metre section of a 45-year-old concrete canal bridge collapsed onto a busy road in Kannur on Sunday. The incident, which occurred around 5.45 pm along Edaikkoth Road near the Varam Sasthamkotta Shiva Temple in the Pallipram division of the Kannur Corporation, has sparked widespread safety concerns over the region's ageing infrastructure.

The massive concrete aqueduct, elevated nearly 18 feet on concrete pillars, came crashing down with a deafening noise, sending shockwaves through the residential area. Local residents rushed to the spot, fearing that passers-by might have been trapped under the debris. Fortunately, no casualties were reported. Eyewitnesses revealed that a major tragedy was averted by mere seconds. An auto-rickshaw and a scooter had crossed the stretch just moments before the structure caved in. Additionally, a group of 15 Kudumbashree members who had been rehearsing the traditional Thiruvathira dance nearby had also walked past the spot just minutes prior. 'It was a miraculous escape. A few seconds later and many lives would have been lost,' a shaken resident remarked.

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Built over 45 years ago as part of the Pazhassi Irrigation Project, the canal's concrete pillars and support beams had been in a dilapidated state for years. Local residents noted that the iron reinforcement rods inside the concrete had rusted and been exposed to the elements for a long time. Despite multiple representations to irrigation officials warning them of a potential disaster, no steps were taken to reinforce or demolish the crumbling structure.

Following the collapse, which has left several families isolated, nearby sections of the canal remain on the verge of falling. Despite the lack of official warning signs on Sunday night, local residents camped out at the site to divert traffic and warn pedestrians away from the danger zone. Kannur MLA TO Mohanan, along with Deputy Mayor KP Tahir and other local representatives, visited the scene to assess the damage. The MLA contacted officials from the Pazhassi Irrigation Department, instructing them to immediately demolish the remaining weak sections of the aqueduct before they cause further danger to the public.