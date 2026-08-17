Stepping off the flight at Kochi airport, booking a taxi home, purchasing traditional Onam attire for the family, or stocking up on ingredients for the grand feast—Non-Resident Keralites (NRKs) returning from the Gulf face a flurry of financial transactions during their first few days back home.

In a major boost for diaspora convenience this festive season, Malayalis arriving from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Oman can now make UPI payments via Paytm without needing an Indian SIM card. By linking their international mobile number to their NRE (Non-Resident External) or NRO (Non-Resident Ordinary) bank accounts, they can manage transactions on the go.

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Hassle-free digital payments for returning diaspora

This new feature lets eligible NRIs scan QR codes at local shops, supermarkets, and restaurants to make instant payments. They can also transfer funds to family and friends, send money directly to UPI-linked mobile numbers, and complete online transactions on various Indian applications and websites. Additionally, the service lets users view the balances of multiple bank accounts linked with Paytm UPI in one place.

The facility is currently available to eligible NRIs across 12 countries, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Oman. It is expected to heavily benefit the thousands of Malayalis travelling home to Kochi, Kozhikode, Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur, Kannur, Malappuram, and Kottayam for Onam celebrations, ensuring they can connect to India's digital payment ecosystem the moment they land.

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A seamless transition from airport to home

"Many Indians residing in the Gulf region share an unbreakable bond with their homeland, particularly during Onam when they travel back to Kerala to celebrate with their families. By linking their international mobile numbers to their NRE or NRO accounts, they can now make hassle-free payments using Paytm right from the moment they step off the flight, just like any other resident in Kerala," a Paytm spokesperson said.

It's best to complete your registration before arriving in India. Here's how you can set it up.

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How to set it up