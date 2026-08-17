In a turn of events, 24 Indian nurses, who were trapped in a gruelling visa scam in Riyadh, have been rescued and successfully rehabilitated into new jobs. The nurses, hailing from Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka, had endured nearly six months of captivity, deprived of their salaries, and denied medical attention inside a manpower agency camp in the Saudi capital.

Lured by false promises

The victims had paid recruiting agents in India approximately ₹2.5 lakh each, believing they were securing legitimate, high-paying nursing roles in Saudi Arabia. However, upon their arrival in Riyadh, the promised jobs vanished. Instead, they were deceptively hoarded into a cramped accommodation run by a manpower supplier. For six months, the company withheld their salaries, leaving them completely broke and unable to afford even basic amenities.

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A desperate plea for help

Confined to their quarters and barred from venturing outside, the nurses suffered severe physical and psychological distress. The crisis peaked when one of the nurses fell critically ill. Despite her deteriorating condition, the agency refused to provide access to basic medical care. Desperate to escape their torment, one of the nurses managed to secretly contact Noushad Aluva, the former Global Secretary of the World Malayali Federation (WMF).

Embassy intervention and final exits

After receiving the distress call, WMF officials immediately approached the manpower firm's management. When the company took an uncooperative stance, the community organisation took the matter to the Indian Embassy in Riyadh. Responding swiftly, embassy officials pressured the firm, compelling it to issue final exit visas for all 24 nurses.

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A new lease of life

While the exit visas paved the way for safety, returning to India empty-handed presented another massive crisis for the nurses, many of whom had taken hefty loans to pay their recruitment fees. Recognising their plight, local community workers worked tirelessly to find an alternative. Following persistent efforts by the WMF Riyadh Council, all 24 nurses were offered employment at a reputable private hospital in Riyadh.

With the legal transfer of their sponsorships to the new hospital successfully completed, the nurses’ long-standing ordeal of uncertainty and exploitation has come to an end. The group expressed their gratitude to the WMF leaders and Riyadh-based social workers, including Niamathullah, Kabeer Pattambi, and Dominic Savio, who championed their cause and guided them back to safety.