A progressive farmer in Wayanad's Pulpally has suffered severe financial losses after strong winds brought down a massive passion fruit crop just as it was ready for harvest. Joji, a local farmer from Neerampuzha in Sashimala, had cultivated passion fruit on two acres of leased land, investing around ₹6 lakh in the venture.

The entire structure collapsed under the impact of the heavy winds, burying the mature, ready-to-harvest fruits beneath the tangled debris of the trellis and vines.

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According to local sources, the crop was in its prime harvesting stage when the calamity struck. Joji and his friends attempted to lift the fallen trellis partially, but the sheer weight of the heavy vines and fruits caused it to collapse again. Efforts are currently underway, with the support of well-wishers and neighbouring farmers, to salvage the remaining crop by raising the support structure section by section.

Affected by the loss, local residents and farming groups have urged the Kerala agriculture department to immediately assess the damage and provide financial aid to Joji. The farmer had turned to passion fruit cultivation after realising that the local climate in Sashimala offered far better conditions, higher yield, and larger fruit sizes compared to neighbouring Karnataka. Despite the strong market potential and year-round demand for passion fruit, this unexpected incident has left the venture in deep jeopardy.