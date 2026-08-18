Imagine launching a fully functional, professional website just by sending a quick message on WhatsApp. A tech startup from Kerala has made this a reality. Eezix.ai, an innovative artificial intelligence platform, allows anyone to build a website in minutes without writing a single line of code or hiring expensive developers.

The brainchild of Shijo V Jose from Venmani in Idukki, alongside his friends Ranju Sebastian and Gisin Joseph, the platform is democratising digital presence for small and medium enterprises. The process is incredibly straightforward: a user sends a message to the startup's WhatsApp number, which prompts an AI chatbot to ask a few basic questions about the business. Within minutes of receiving the details, the AI generates a professional website and sends the link back directly to the user's WhatsApp chat.

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For those who want to tweak the design, the platform offers built-in customisation tools. Users can edit the layout themselves or subscribe to a support package, where the Eezix.ai design team steps in to help. To ensure a seamless experience, the startup also offers round-the-clock customer support.

The trio's entrepreneurship journey began in 2010 when they completed their Bachelor of Computer Applications degrees. In 2014, they founded Aider Pro Technologies, offering server management and web development services. Just before the pandemic hit, they soft-launched an online taxi booking platform. However, the subsequent lockdowns halted the tourism and travel sectors. They transitioned to an e-visiting card platform before ultimately channelling their expertise into Eezix.ai. According to the founders, Eezix.ai is tailored specifically for e-commerce brands, small traders, and local businesses looking to build an online identity with ease. The response has been highly encouraging, with the platform already boasting around 3,000 active users. By simplifying web creation into a simple chat conversation, these Kerala entrepreneurs are paving the way for a more inclusive digital economy.