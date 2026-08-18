Kochi: A military court has sentenced Commodore Sreekumar Pillai of the Indian Navy to seven years of rigorous imprisonment, a fine of ₹75 lakh and termination from service after finding him guilty in a corruption case.

Pillai, who served as the commanding officer of INS Zamorin at the Indian Naval Academy (INA), Ezhimala, will face an additional two years of imprisonment if he fails to pay the fine. The verdict was delivered following court-martial proceedings that began at the INA in the last week of April. The judgment has now been submitted to the Chief of the Naval Staff for approval. The Navy Chief is expected to take a final decision within a couple of days.

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Pillai is currently lodged in the Indian Navy's cell at Ezhimala. He is likely to be shifted to the Central Prison in Kannur after the verdict receives approval from the Naval Chief.

Naval Intelligence officers arrested him on November 3, 2025, while he allegedly accepted a bribe from a contractor in connection with the approval of certain construction works.

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The military court examined around 100 witnesses during the trial. A separate complaint was also lodged against Pillai alleging that he threatened a witness by sending hired men to the witness's home in an attempt to force him to change his statement.

Pillai faced 75 charges, including accepting bribes and illegally amassing wealth. Naval Intelligence examined his financial transactions, including those relating to real estate and gold purchases. During the trial, the court found that he had amassed around ₹2 crore through illegal means.