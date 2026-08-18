A shocking accident in Thodupuzha has left a 13-year-old schoolboy critically injured after his bicycle hit a pothole, causing the handlebar to break off and pierce his thigh. The incident occurred on Monday afternoon as the teenager was on his way to school to write an exam.

The victim, Muzammil Aneesh, an eighth-standard student at St George Higher Secondary School in Muthalakodam, is the son of Aneesh from Karikode. While cycling near the school, his bicycle struck a deep pothole on the road and overturned. In the impact, the metal handlebar snapped and pierced his thigh.

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Fire and Rescue Services personnel were quickly summoned to the spot. They carefully cut through the metal bar to free the boy, who was in severe pain, before rushing him to a hospital.

Muzammil was initially taken to a private hospital and later rushed to Mar Sleeva Medicity, where he underwent emergency surgery. Doctors stated that the handlebar had impaled the thigh dangerously close to a major blood vessel, which could have led to fatal bleeding if damaged.

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An expert surgical team led by Dr Jibin K Thomas, Head of the Department of General and Laparoscopic Surgery, carried out the emergency procedure to safely extract the metal bar. The specialised team also comprised Dr Krishnan C, Head of Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery, Dr Aneesh Joseph, Consultant in Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, along with Senior Anaesthesiology Consultants Dr Liby J Pappachan and Dr Basil Paul Manayalil.

According to hospital authorities, the surgery was successful, and the student is currently on the path to recovery.