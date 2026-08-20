In a major boost to the district's long-standing demand for advanced healthcare facilities, Kasaragod District Collector Arjun Pandian has submitted a comprehensive feasibility report to the Kerala government, recommending 274.69 acres of land in Periya for the proposed All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). The report, handed over to the Health Secretary, is aimed at ensuring Kasaragod is included in the final list of potential sites that Kerala sends to the central government.

The swift action follows an intervention by Kasaragod MP Rajmohan Unnithan. Following directives from the state government, the district administration completed the site inspection and drafted the detailed proposal within 10 days. Previously, Kasaragod was left out of the AIIMS location lists submitted to the Centre by both the previous and current state administrations. This omission had sparked widespread outrage and protests across the district, prompting Rajmohan Unnithan to raise the issue strongly with the state leadership to secure a favourable decision.

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The proposed site in Periya, currently under the Plantation Corporation of Kerala (PCK), fully complies with all central guidelines for establishing an AIIMS-level institute. According to teh Collector, the Centre requires at least 200 acres of land, robust road connectivity, and uninterrupted water and electricity supplies—all of which the Periya site offers.

The comprehensive proposal submitted to the government includes digital survey sketches, drone footage, and detailed photographs of the identified plots. "Our inspection confirms that the PCK blocks in Periya are perfect for a mega medical institution. The site easily satisfies every parameter set by the central government," the Collector said.

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The feasibility report highlights excellent infrastructure prospects for the proposed campus. The Moonamkadavu river has been identified as the primary water source, while uninterrupted power supply can be drawn from the nearby Mylatti power station and Mavungal substation. Additionally, the close proximity of the Central University of Kerala (CUK) campus brings further advantages, including access to its helipad, which can be utilised for emergency air ambulance services.

If approved, the AIIMS facility will be a game-changer for the region, particularly for the endosulfan victims of Kasaragod. The report emphasises that the institute would serve as a premier centre for super-speciality treatment, rehabilitation, and long-term follow-up care for those affected by the tragedy. The land can be officially transferred from the revenue department to the AIIMS authorities, following the same model used when land was handed over for the Central University campus.

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The feasibility study was conducted by a high-level team led by the Collector, which included District Social Justice Officer Arya P Raj, District Information Officer M Madhusoodanan, Hosdurg Tahsildar K Rameshan, Periya Village Officer Madhu, Deputy Tahsildar Anil Philip, survey officials, and PCK Unit Manager Sajeev.