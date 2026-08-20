Kozhikode: The Child Welfare Committee (CWC) has flagged a "serious lapse" by the police in handling a complaint that a 12-year-old boy was brutally assaulted by his father's relatives in connection with an alleged theft in Koduvally.

A CWC source said the police had received information about the incident on August 6 itself but failed to handle the case properly. Instead of registering a case, the police allegedly handed the child over to relatives. An FIR was registered only on August 19, after the Childline and child welfare authorities intervened.

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According to the child's complaint, he was called to a relative's neighbouring house, locked inside a room, tied up by his hands and legs and brutally assaulted. He alleged that chilli powder was rubbed into his wounds, chilli water was poured into his eyes and splinters of a broomstick were inserted under his toenails. He had injuries on various parts of his body.

The incident came to light after the child escaped from the house around midnight and reached a shop owner in Thamarassery. The shop owner took him to the police station, according to the CWC source. The headmaster of the school where the boy studies also informed the police the following day. However, the police allegedly failed to take appropriate action.

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The alleged assault had taken place after the child's relatives accused him of stealing an item from the house. The allegedly stolen item was later found.

The matter came to the attention of the Kozhikode Child Protection Officer following a call received by Childline through its toll-free number. The CWC subsequently intervened, conducted an inquiry and directed the Rural SP Merin Joseph to take appropriate action.

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Following the intervention, Koduvally police registered a case against the child's paternal uncle, the uncle's wife and their son. The accused have been booked under provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act, including those relating to assault, causing serious injuries using weapons and wrongful confinement.

Meanwhile, a senior police official of Koduvalli police informed that the case was not registered on the day of the incident as the child did not divulge details of the assault and the parents were also not ready to file a complaint.

Meanwhile, the child and his family were provided counselling by child welfare authorities, following which the boy was shifted to a temporary shelter home for his protection.