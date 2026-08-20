In a major boost to rural public transport ahead of the festive season, the Kottayam District Panchayat is launching its first 'Gramavandi' (village bus) service. Implemented in partnership with the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) under its Priyadarshini scheme, the project is designed to bridge the connectivity gap in rural corridors between Kottayam and Changanassery. The initiative, which has been funded with an investment of ₹25 lakh by the District Panchayat, will be officially inaugurated by Chandy Oommen MLA on 22 August at 2:30 pm in Njaliakuzhy. Kottayam District Panchayat President Joshi Philip will preside over the event.

Route and schedule details

The new Gramavandi service will operate multiple daily trips to ensure seamless travel for students, daily commuters, and the general public in these rural pockets.

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Morning services

The morning service will depart from Kottayam at 7:00 am, travelling via Puthuppally, Njaliakuzhy, Pullukattupadi, Jerusalem Mount, Vallikkattu Dayara, Puthenchantha, Kannanchira, Parappattupadi, and Cheeranchira to arrive in Changanassery at 8:20 am. The return journey will leave Changanassery at 8:30 am, passing through Mammoodu, Kochuroad, Palamattam, Mannamkavala, Rajamattam, Vattoli, Thottakkad Ambalakkavala, Iravuchira, and Njaliakuzhy before reaching Kottayam at 10:00 am.

Daytime schedule

Additional daily trips are scheduled as follows: The bus will depart Kottayam at 11:00 am to reach Changanassery at 12:20 pm, returning from Changanassery at 12:45 pm to reach Kottayam at 2:00 pm. In the afternoon, a trip will leave Kottayam at 3:00 pm to reach Changanassery at 4:20 pm, with the final return service departing Changanassery at 5:10 pm to arrive back in Kottayam by 6:40 pm.