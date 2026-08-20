Kochi: The Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) on Thursday recommended changing its name to Keralam Metro Rail Limited, in a move aimed at reflecting the company's expanding role in urban transport projects across the state.

KMRL Managing Director Loknath Behera submitted the proposal to the state government, seeking in-principle approval for the name change.

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The proposed rebranding comes as KMRL expands its operations beyond Kochi Metro. The company is now involved in planning and implementing urban transport projects across Kerala, in addition to overseeing initiatives in water transport and electric mobility.

KMRL is also involved in the Kochi Water Metro and electric mobility projects. It has been entrusted with the proposed metro projects in Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode as well.

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"In the present circumstances, the name Kochi Metro Rail Limited is too city-centric and does not reflect the company's existing and future areas of operation. Hence, we have proposed the name Keralam Metro Rail Limited," Behera said.

The first phase of Kochi Metro, from Aluva to Thripunithura, has been completed, and the company is now operating at a profit. The second phase, connecting Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kaloor to SmartCity, is expected to be completed within a year.

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KMRL's proposal follows a trend in other states, where metro rail companies have been reorganised with names reflecting their wider state-level mandate. Nagpur Metro was renamed Maharashtra Metro, Lucknow Metro became Uttar Pradesh Metro, while Ahmedabad Metro was reorganised as Gujarat Metro.

The state government's approval will be the first step in the renaming process. If the proposal receives approval, it will then require clearances from the KMRL board of directors, shareholders, the Union Ministry of Corporate Affairs and the Central Government before the name change can be formally implemented.

Behera clarified that the proposed renaming would not affect the company's existing assets, liabilities, contracts, employees or legal status.

The branding and other changes associated with the renaming will be funded from KMRL's own budget, he said.