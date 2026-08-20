Gulf countries have announced public holidays to mark the Prophet’s Birthday, with the UAE shifting the holiday from the actual date of September 25 to September 28.

The UAE’s decision will give residents a three-day break when combined with the Saturday-Sunday weekend. However, residents of Sharjah will not get an additional day off as Friday is already part of the weekend in the emirate. The change from September 25 to 28 was made following a special Cabinet decision.

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Holiday dates in other Gulf countries

In Oman, the public holiday will be observed on September 27. As Friday and Saturday are the standard weekend days, residents will also get a three-day break.

Kuwait has also designated September 27 as a public holiday, resulting in a three-day weekend with Friday and Saturday.

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Bahrain, meanwhile, will observe the holiday on September 25, the actual date of the Prophet’s Birthday.