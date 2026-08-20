Kollengode: The sunken interlock at the Oottara railway level crossing has turned the Palakkad-Kollengode road into an accident hotspot, with around 20 two-wheelers involved in mishaps over the past week.

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As many as eight people fell into the sunken portion on Wednesday alone, triggeringmassive outrage over the Railways’ failure to address the problem despite repeated complaints and protests. Amid mounting criticism that officials had been slow to act, temporary repairs were carried out here overnight.

The interlock surface on both sides of the Oottara level crossing has sunk due to faulty construction. Malayala Manorama had earlier highlighted the issue, drawing attention to the growing concerns. The depression is particularly difficult for motorists to spot.

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Railway officials have now said the road will be closed for three days immediately after Onam to carry out repairs. However, the assurance has done little to ease public scepticism. Locals point to an earlier repair exercise when the road was closed for several days, only for the repaired stretch to deteriorate within months despite claims that it would remain intact for years.

The crossing has also been plagued by an unscientifically designed hump. Several vehicles have suffered damage after their underbodies scraped against it.

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The crossing lies on the busy Palakkad-Kollengode road, which records more than one lakh Motor Vehicle Units (MVUs) a day. With the sinking interlock and faulty hump adding to the hazards, demands are growing for an inquiry into the construction work and the lapses at the busy crossing.