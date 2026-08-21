Thrissur: Actor-writer V K Sreeraman has expressed regret over his remarks on Thrissur’s traditional Pulikali folk art after his Facebook post drew criticism on social media. Sreeraman had described Pulikali as an “artistic distortion” that made him feel nauseous. He also criticised the exaggerated physical features of the performers, calling their portrayal as part of the art form vulgar.

“There is no such artistic distortion anywhere else in the world,” he had said in the post.

Pulikali is a traditional folk art performed during the Onam season, in which artists paint their bodies with tiger-like stripes and take to the streets to dance to the beat of traditional percussion instruments.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a subsequent Facebook post, Sreeraman said he realised that his earlier comments were immature and had hurt Pulikali artists and others associated with the art form.

“I understand that my comments and inappropriate choice of words caused distress to Pulikali artists and those associated with it. I express my regret over this,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sreeraman also shared a comment comparing Thrissur’s Pulikali with the form performed in Kasaragod. The comment described Thrissur Pulikali as a single-theme carnival focused on creating a visual spectacle, while characterising Kasaragod Pulikali as a martial art that combines physical prowess with artistic expression.

Sreeraman said he agreed with the observation and acknowledged that he had not expressed his views maturely. “My wish is that the artists and organisers make efforts to make this art form even more beautiful,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, Thrissur MP and Union Minister Suresh Gopi said he found it difficult to believe that Sreeraman had made such remarks about Pulikali and said it would be unfortunate if he had. Gopi said Pulikali artists deserved special recognition, care and support for the hardships they endure while performing the traditional art form.

“Sreeraman is a great artist. It is shocking to think that he could have such a mindset. Pulikali artists should be viewed as a distinct section,” Gopi said. He noted that the artists paint their bodies with enamel paint and dress as tigers as part of their livelihood.

“They do this for their livelihood. If we cannot understand that, socialism will not survive in the world,” he added.