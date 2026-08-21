As the clock strikes 8:00 pm, a unique transformation takes place in the digital lives of a select group of older adults across Kerala. Leaving behind the day's chores, they eagerly unlock their smartphones to log into a space filled with music, laughter, and nostalgia. This is the daily routine for the 44 members of 'Sayahna Sauhridam' (Evening Friendship), a vibrant WhatsApp group comprised of senior citizens aged between 61 and 78 years.

What started as an experiment in digital connection is now celebrating its first anniversary. The group spans six districts in Kerala, including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, and Thrissur. Every single evening, their structured virtual itinerary brings immense joy: from 8:00 pm to 8:30 pm, they engage in a lively round of Antakshari, followed by a dedicated singing session from 8:30 pm to 9:00 pm. The night wraps up with hearty, light-hearted conversations that keep the members feeling young and deeply connected.

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Beating isolation through virtual friendship

For many older adults, retirement and the departure of children can bring a sense of isolation. Sayahna Sauhridam acts as an emotional anchor, proving that digital tools can foster genuine human warmth. The group is run under the leadership of Chief Admin KG Radhakrishnan Nair, along with co-admins TM Chacco, Suma Murali, Sukumaran Nair, Alice Thomas, Lillykutty Thomas, and OV Dileep Kumar, who help coordinate daily activities and maintain the lively spirit of the group.

A grand anniversary reunion

To commemorate their successful one-year journey, the group is transitioning from the virtual world to the physical one. The members are organising a grand Onam celebration and first-anniversary meetup on 29 August 2024. The gathering will commence at 9:00 am at the Sree Vidyananda Gurukula Vidyapeetham in Thiruvarppu, Kottayam, allowing these digital friends to finally celebrate their unique bond in person.