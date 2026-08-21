Thiruvananthapuram: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has assured Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan that his government would consider exempting Kerala from restrictions on the inter-state movement of construction materials, including stone aggregates.

Kerala had raised concerns that the restrictions could severely affect the supply of stone aggregates needed for National Highway projects in the state. Satheesan raised the issue during a meeting with the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister on Thursday on the sidelines of the Southern Zonal Council meeting in Mahabalipuram.

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Satheesan urged Tamil Nadu to reconsider the restrictions in view of Kerala's specific requirements. The two Chief Ministers agreed to hold further discussions and take an appropriate decision soon.

Earlier, Satheesan had written to Vijay seeking an exemption for Kerala. Referring to a Tamil Nadu Government Gazette notification dated July 9, 2026, he said provisions regulating the inter-state movement of stone aggregates from Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Kanniyakumari districts to Kerala had significantly affected supplies.

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These three districts have traditionally been major sources of stone aggregates for National Highway and other large-scale infrastructure projects in Kerala, which has limited availability of suitable aggregates.

Satheesan said the restrictions had disrupted the supply chain and construction activities and could delay the completion of several strategically important projects. He noted that the National Highway projects would strengthen connectivity, logistics, trade and tourism across the southern region.

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He also highlighted their importance to connectivity with the Vizhinjam International Seaport and the International Container Transhipment Terminal at Vallarpadam, saying the projects would contribute to the economic growth and competitiveness of southern India.