Thiruvananthapuram Zoo is undergoing a major generational transformation. By phasing in a new generation of animals to replace ageing residents and introducing exciting new species, the zoo authorities are pulling out all the stops to welcome visitors ahead of the festive Onam season. Alongside the birth of several adorable animal babies inside the enclosures, the arrival of three zebras after a nine-year hiatus has sparked immense excitement among local wildlife enthusiasts.

Children delighted to see the newly arrived zebras from Gujarat at the Thiruvananthapuram Zoo. Photo: Manorama

New striped arrivals from Vantara

Two three-year-old female zebras and a five-year-old male zebra arrived safely at the zoo from the Greens Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre (Vantara) in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The zebras completed a challenging two-and-a-half-day road journey in a custom-designed animal ambulance, accompanied by a dedicated 13-member team led by a veterinary surgeon from Vantara. To ensure their smooth transit, a police escort vehicle accompanied the convoy from the Kerala state border. Minister K Muraleedharan formally opened the zebra enclosure viewing area for visitors.

A graceful blackbuck spotted at the Thiruvananthapuram Zoo.

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The zoo has been without zebras since April 2017, when Seetha—a zebra brought from the Vandalur Zoo in Chennai in April 2002—died of age-related ailments. Zoo Superintendent TV Anil Kumar and Dr Nikesh Kiran confirmed that the newly arrived zebras are in excellent health, showing only minor fatigue from their long journey. To help them acclimatise, the animals have been placed in a 21-day open quarantine designed to minimise visitor disruption. A special supply of hybrid Timothy grass has also been brought from Vantara to feed them. In return for the zebras, the Thiruvananthapuram Zoo will send a male lion-tailed macaque and one of its three king cobras to Vantara.

A lion-tailed macaque with its newborn baby at the Thiruvananthapuram Zoo.

Simba, Soori, and the resident stars

Seven-month-old lion cubs Simba and Soori have already become massive crowd-pullers at the zoo. Visitors are also delighted to spot newborn Hanuman langurs, Nilgiri langurs, and a variety of recently hatched bird chicks. Other major attractions drawing crowds include the green anaconda in the reptile house, the rhinoceros, Himalayan black bears, sloth bears, and the white tiger, Sravan. The zoo currently houses three tigers and four lions, with Sravan holding a special place in the hearts of local visitors.

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Many of these popular animals have endearing names known well to the staff and frequent visitors. The sloth bears are named Bablu and Seeblu, while the Himalayan black bears are called Femila and Kohima. The lion-tailed macaque troop includes Bindu, Ramu, Ammu, Lakshmanan, and Kannan. Among the six Nilgiri langurs, which include two infants, are Ranjini, Sona, and Rajeev. The three formidable king cobras are named Karthik, Naga, and Neelu.

A commitment to animal welfare and longevity

Currently, the zoo is home to 997 animals across 92 different species. Out of these, 28 are mammal species, 12 of which have reached old age. Recognising this, the authorities are prioritising breeding programmes and acquiring younger animals to sustain the population. Spanning 54 acres, the zoo currently utilises 35 acres to house and care for its residents.

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Through strict biosecurity protocols, timely vaccinations, and rigorous daily health monitoring, the zoo has successfully reduced its animal mortality rate by an impressive 70 per cent. Animal keepers maintain detailed daily logs for every resident, ensuring that any unusual behaviour or health issue is spotted and treated immediately by the veterinary team, guaranteeing world-class care for the animals.