Kottayam: Registration has opened for the Brilliant Science Olympiad (BSO 2027), jointly organised by Pala Brilliant Study Centre and Malayala Manorama. Students from Classes 5 to 10 can participate, with registration for the Level 1 examination being free.

The Olympiad will be conducted in two stages. Level 1 will be held online on November 14, with those who qualify advancing to the offline Level 2 examination in January 2027.

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Registered students will also have access to mock tests to help them prepare for the competition. The tests will be available on August 9 and 23, September 6 and 20, October 4, 11 and 25, and November 1.

BSO 2027 aims to foster scientific thinking, encourage interest in science and mathematics, and help students develop their competitive skills while providing a platform to identify and showcase their abilities.

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A total of ₹25 lakh in scholarships and cash prizes has been announced for the winners. In each class category, the first-rank holder will receive ₹1 lakh, the second-rank holder ₹50,000 and the third-rank holder ₹25,000.

Those securing ranks 4 to 15 will receive ₹10,000 each, while ranks 16 to 30 will receive ₹5,000 each. Students ranked 31 to 40 will get ₹3,000 each, and those ranked 41 to 50 will receive ₹1,000 each. The top 100 rank holders will also receive certificates and incentive prizes.

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Interested students can register by scanning the QR code. For more information, contact 04822 206100, 91889 00605, 91889 00604, 91889 00565 or 91889 00566.