Kochi: A massive fire broke out at the warehouse of a prominent supermarket and wholesale stationery outlet in Angamaly in Ernakulam on Tuesday evening. The fire broke out at Babu's Stores, near the railway station and highway in Angamaly, destroying a substantial quantity of stock kept for the upcoming Onam season sales.

According to Angamaly fire and rescue officials, the fire broke out shortly before 4 pm, sending thick plumes of black smoke across the bypass corridor and triggering panic among traders and residents in the busy commercial area. The large quantity of plastic stationery products and other grocery goods stored inside the godown caused the flames to spread rapidly, engulfing the structure within minutes.

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Angamaly police said that workers who were inside the godown managed to evacuate the premises as the fire began spreading. "What caused the fire is unclear. Prima facie there is no casualty and all the workers are safe. Only once the fire is fully dozed will we get more clarity about what exactly happened," said a police officer.

Firefighting operations were initially hampered by heavy festive-season traffic along the National Highway corridor, making it difficult for emergency vehicles to reach the location quickly.

The fire that broke out at the supermarket warehouse in Angamaly. Photo: Special arrangement

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As the fire intensified, additional fire and rescue units were mobilised from across Ernakulam. Firetenders from at least eight stations, including Angamaly, Chalakudy, Perumbavoor, Mala, North Paravur, Aluva and Eloor, were deployed to the spot. Additional units from Gandhinagar and nearby Cochin International Airport at Nedumbassery were also kept on standby.

"Almost all fire stations in the surrounding region were called in to contain the spread. Vehicles from eight stations arrived on site, and the district fire officer came to the spot to supervise the firefighting operations," said fire and rescue sources.

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A slight drizzle in the area also helped firefighters prevent the flames from spreading to neighbouring shops and roadside buildings.

The fire was brought under control after a strenuous operation spanning more than one hour, averting the possibility of a larger disaster in the densely populated commercial stretch along the bypass. However, a major portion of the warehouse’s stock purchased for the Onam season was destroyed in the blaze.

Officials are assessing the extent of the damage. The exact financial loss and the cause of the fire are yet to be established.