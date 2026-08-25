Despite crores of rupees being funnelled into upgrading Punalur railway station, commuters continue to face severe hardships due to the lack of adequate platform roofing. Platform 2, in particular, remains largely unsheltered, leaving passengers at the mercy of the elements.

The station is currently undergoing a major facelift under the central government’s Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. However, while extensive civil works are progressing rapidly elsewhere on the premises, the vital task of covering the platforms has been neglected. Currently, Platform 2 features only two small shelters, which are woefully inadequate for the high volume of daily commuters.

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The lack of proper roofing means that passengers—including senior citizens, women, children, and patients—are forced to board and alight from trains in scorching heat and heavy downpours. Given that Punalur is a key transit point on the Kollam-Sengottai route, the absence of basic passenger amenities has drawn sharp criticism from the public.

Although a proposal to construct complete overhead roofs for both Platform 1 and 2 has already been approved under the development plan, work on the shelters is yet to commence. Commuters and local passenger associations are demanding that railway authorities synchronise the construction of the platform roofs with the ongoing station redevelopment, ensuring that basic passenger comfort is not sidelined in favour of aesthetic upgrades.