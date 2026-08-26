Two brothers from Malappuram died on Wednesday morning after being electrocuted while delivering feed to a poultry farm near Vettathoor. They were identified as Sahir (36) and Fazil (32), residents of Ezhuthala.

The incident occurred around 10.30 am when the brothers, who were delivering poultry feed to the farm, came into contact with an electric fence installed to keep foxes and dogs away from the chickens.

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According to the police, the people who had accompanied the brothers went in search of them after they failed to return after some time. The brothers were found lying unconscious near the fence.

However, the circumstances that led to the incident remain unclear.

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“We don't know exactly what happened as there were no witnesses to the incident. People arrived only after the brothers had lost consciousness,” a police officer told Onmanorama.

“It is likely that someone forgot to switch off the fence. Thinking it was switched off, they may have touched it, resulting in the electrocution,” he added.

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The police have taken statements from the family and registered a case of unnatural death. They have begun inquest proceedings and are investigating whether there were any violations in the use of the electric fence.