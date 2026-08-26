Munnar, the popular hill station in Kerala, is witnessing a blatant violation of building regulations as developers in Kundala Sandoz Nagar completed an illegal construction overnight, completely ignoring a stop memo served by the Revenue Department.

The Revenue Department had initially issued a stop memo three months ago to halt the unauthorised construction in Sandoz Nagar. However, defying the official directive, work resumed recently. Upon learning of the renewed activities, officials from the Munnar Village and Special Revenue departments inspected the site on Monday. Anticipating the arrival of the authorities, the owner and the labourers fled the scene. Left with no other option, the officials pasted the stop memo on the building's exterior.

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Undeterred by the official notice, the developers reportedly mobilised more than 25 workers under the cover of darkness and completed the construction overnight. This swift action highlights the growing disregard for law enforcement and local building codes in the ecologically sensitive hill station.

Meanwhile, roadside encroachments are surging along the Kochi-Dhanushkodi National Highway, stretching from Second Mile to the Munnar headworks junction, coinciding with the peak tourism season. Interestingly, this land-grabbing is taking place while highway widening works are in progress. Local residents allege that the authorities are turning a blind eye to these unauthorised activities.

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Following a Kerala High Court order, the Pallivasal Panchayat had evicted illegal roadside vendors from Second Mile a year ago. However, five new shops have already resurfaced in the exact location. Local community groups allege that panchayat officials are colluding with the encroachers, ignoring the High Court directives and compromising public safety on the busy national highway.