As Kerala celebrates Onam in festive spirit on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu extended their greetings, highlighting the festival’s message of happiness, togetherness and prosperity.

“Have a wonderful Onam. This is a vibrant festival that is being marked all over the world with immense fervour,” Modi said in a post on X. “May it further the spirit of happiness, togetherness and prosperity,” he added.

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President Murmu said Onam celebrates Kerala’s rich culture and spirit of brotherhood while promoting unity in diversity. She highlighted boat races, folk dances, music and sports as important traditions associated with the festival.

“Onam celebrates our rich culture and spirit of brotherhood. It promotes unity in diversity,” Murmu said, adding that these traditions showcase the culture and values of Keralam.

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She wished that the festival would bring happiness, peace, good health and prosperity to all and inspire citizens to contribute to the nation’s progress.

“On the auspicious occasion of Onam, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all citizens, especially the brothers and sisters of Keralam living in India and abroad,” she added.

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Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay also extended Onam greetings to Malayalam-speaking people across the world, wishing them peace, prosperity and happiness.

In a social media post, Vijay described Onam as a celebration of unity, love and shared happiness. “On this harvest festival of Kerala, may love and happiness overflow in your homes and hearts forever! May your lives blossom with vibrant colours, just like the beautiful Pookkalam (flower carpets)!” he said.