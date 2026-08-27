Kochi: A major tragedy was narrowly averted at Koothattukulam in Ernakulam on Thursday morning when a tourist bus carrying around 35 passengers overturned and crashed into the premises of a fuel station.

The accident occurred around 10.25 pm at Kakkoor in Koothattukulam along the busy Koothattukulam–Piravom road, and the passengers were members of a wedding party. The crash left around 20 passengers injured, but all of them are stable.

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According to Koothattukulam police, the bus, carrying a wedding group travelling from Piravom towards Ilanji, was packed largely with elderly passengers, besides women and children. The bus overturned after its driver swerved suddenly while trying to avoid a two-wheeler that carelessly turned towards the fuel station without using the indicator and checking for traffic approaching from behind.

"The bus driver applied the brakes abruptly and swerved to the right in an attempt to avoid the two-wheeler leading to the crash. The bus then lost control, overturned onto its side and slid into the petrol pump premises," said police sources.

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CCTV visuals of the accident show the bus crashing into the concrete barrier of the fuel station and coming dangerously close to the fuel dispensers before overturning and sliding to a halt inside the station premises. It also narrowly missed a car parked in front of the station for fuelling and another two-wheeler waiting nearby. The rider of the two-wheeler escaped being crushed by mere inches.

The police said that the accident could have had far more serious consequences had the bus struck the fuel dispensers, potentially triggering a major fire at the petrol station.

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Local residents rushed to the spot and joined emergency personnel in rescuing passengers trapped inside the overturned bus and arranging ambulances. The injured were taken to three nearby private hospitals in Koothattukulam.

"The injuries are minor and doctors said their conditions were stable and not life-threatening. Around 20 others sustained minor injuries and complained of physical distress. They were admitted for treatment and observation," said a police officer.

The police are yet to establish the exact sequence of events. "The bus driver had to brake abruptly to avoid hitting the two-wheeler. But local residents have also pointed to potential negligence on the part of the bus driver as it was reportedly speeding. We will be checking the CCTV footage from the preceding junction to determine the vehicle's speed and verify all details before registering a case," said the police.