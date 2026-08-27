Nobody wants to spend hours standing over a kitchen sink full of greasy dishes after a long day. If you dread the post-meal cleanup or find that commercial dish soaps irritate your skin, investing in an automatic dishwasher is one of the smartest moves you can make. Far from being a luxury, modern dishwashers are highly efficient kitchen helpers that drastically cut down water and electricity usage while ensuring superior hygiene.

Before diving in, however, it is essential to find the right match for your home. You will want to evaluate aspects like place settings, sanitisation programmes, water efficiency, drying capabilities, decibel levels, and warranty options to match your family's routine and budget. Fortunately, the ongoing Amazon Ultimate Brand Sale features massive price drops on several premium models, making it the perfect time to purchase. Here are some of the best dishwasher deals currently available.

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Voltas Beko 14 place setting dishwasher

Ideal for larger families, this spacious 14 place setting dishwasher takes the hassle out of washing up. It features AquaFlex and AquaIntense technologies that utilise highly focused water pressure to lift away the most stubborn food residues. Driven by a quiet ProSmart motor, this appliance runs efficiently and silently. Previously priced at ₹51,990, this elegant silver model is currently available at a discounted rate of ₹27,950, which includes a complimentary one-year extended warranty.

Bosch Serie 6 built-in dishwasher

For a modern, seamless kitchen aesthetic, this 60 cm built-in dishwasher is a superb option. Designed to fit perfectly inside your cabinetry, this 14 place setting model handles large daily loads with absolute ease. Originally retailing for ₹91,490, this high-performance Bosch appliance is now marked down to ₹71,990.

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Midea 13 place setting dishwasher

Specially engineered for Indian homes, this 13 place setting dishwasher offers seven versatile wash programmes to meet different cleaning requirements. It features a powerful 70°C Intensive Wash cycle to easily dissolve heavy oils and spices from cookware. Additionally, it offers a Glass Care mode for delicate crystal, a Rapid Wash setting for quick turnarounds, and a highly efficient Eco Wash option. Normally priced at ₹36,990, this model is on offer for ₹25,190.

Faber 12 place settings dishwasher

This compact yet powerful 12 place setting black dishwasher is custom-built for typical Indian culinary habits. Using a 70°C Germ Kill cycle, it ensures that your plates and cutlery are thoroughly sanitised. The special Intensive Kadai Wash tackles burnt-on oils, while the 50-minute quick-wash programme can save up to 80% more water than traditional hand washing. It has dropped from its original price of ₹39,990 to an attractive sale price of ₹30,920.

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IFB 15 place setting dishwasher

With a massive 15 place setting capacity, this IFB model is a perfect match for big households and frequent entertainers. It is heavily optimised to manage the oily, greasy utensils common in Indian cooking, easily handling bulky vessels like large pots and heavy kadais. Typically priced at ₹56,190, you can grab this robust kitchen workhorse for just ₹47,990 during the sale.