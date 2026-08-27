Idukki: A plantation worker was killed in a wild elephant attack at Pooppara in Idukki. The deceased has been identified as Ochu Thevar, a native of Bodi in Theni district, Tamil Nadu.

The incident occurred at Thalakkulam Estate in Pooppara. A herd of wild elephants had been camping in the area since morning when Thevar was attacked.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thevar, who was working as a plantation labourer, sustained serious injuries in the attack. He was rushed to a hospital but succumbed to his injuries.