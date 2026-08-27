A giant Onam dragonfly (Onathumbi) crafted out of discarded cardboard, foam sheets, and plastic bags is turning heads in Puthuppally. The mastermind behind this creative marvel is Ajith Kumar, a resident of Asharikunnu, who decided to welcome the harvest festival with a unique, eco-friendly twist. The colourful installation has quickly become a popular local attraction, drawing curious visitors from in and around the village.

Crafted from everyday trash

Ajith's creation is a true testament to the philosophy of turning trash into treasure. Using simple discarded items like scrap cardboard, waste foam sheets, throwaway plastic covers, and vibrant watercolours, he painstakingly assembled the giant dragonfly. In addition to the eye-catching insect model, he also designed a beautiful, intricate floral carpet (Pookalam) made entirely from coloured paper for this year's Onam, showcasing his versatility in alternative art mediums.

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A creative multi-hyphenate

This artistic streak comes naturally to Ajith, who is an active figure in the regional media and cinema industries. Working as a film art director, he has contributed to numerous movies, television commercials, and visual projects. Beyond visual art, Ajith is also a talented music composer, having created the background scores for over 200 short films and music albums. His knack for translating innovative concepts into captivating visual narratives has earned him several accolades over the years, and his latest village installation has only added to his local fame.