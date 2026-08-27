Scooters are the absolute lifeline of urban commuting, accounting for nearly 30% to 39% of India's booming two-wheeler market. With an estimated 150 million to 250 million people riding internal combustion engine (ICE) scooters and over 8.1 million units sold in the last fiscal year alone, these agile machines are beloved for their easy parking, storage convenience, and effortless manoeuvrability. However, to keep them running flawlessly for years without burning a hole in your pocket, regular care is indispensable.

Schedule regular servicing

Make it a point to service your scooter every three to four months. During these check-ups, ensure your mechanic thoroughly inspects the tyre tread, battery condition, and all electrical switches. A proactive approach helps detect minor issues before they turn into expensive breakdowns.

ADVERTISEMENT

Start the day with proper idling

On cold mornings, pulling the choke and kick-starting the engine is highly beneficial for its overall health. Instead of revving the engine immediately after starting, let it idle for a couple of minutes. This brief pause allows the engine oil to circulate fully and lubricate all internal moving parts before you set off.

Keep the cables lubricated

Unlike motorcycles, scooters have a higher concentration of cables running through their compact bodies. It is vital to keep the accelerator, brake, and speedo cables well-lubricated. If you feel any resistance or stiffness while riding, replace them immediately to avoid snapping mid-way.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pay attention to the brakes

Squealing brakes are a common nuisance, often caused by moisture or dust accumulation in the brake shoes. During service sessions, ask the technician to dismantle and clean the brakes. Worn-out brake shoes should be replaced immediately. Additionally, avoid over-tightening your brakes, as excessively tight brakes can cause the wheels to lock up and skid on wet roads. For models equipped with disc brakes, regularly check the disc plate for wear and top up the brake fluid as required.

Park smart and stay dry

Parking on wet, soft ground using only the side stand increases the risk of your scooter tipping over. Always try to park on a firm, flat surface using the centre stand. Whenever possible, park under a porch or invest in a high-quality water-resistant vehicle cover to shield your scooter from direct rain, preventing rust and electrical faults.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ditch the wet rags under the seat

Many riders tend to keep a cleaning cloth or cotton waste handy in the boot or glove box, especially during the monsoon season. Storing a damp cloth inside these enclosed spaces traps moisture, accelerating rust on the scooter's inner metal panels. Always dry your cleaning rags thoroughly before putting them away.

Inspect the tyres and electricals

Riding on worn-out tyres with poor tread depth is highly hazardous, especially on wet and slippery roads. Ensure your tyres have adequate grip, and replace them if the tread is bald. Lastly, do a quick check of your electrical components regularly, ensuring that the headlight, indicators, tail lights, and brake lights are functioning properly without any short circuits.