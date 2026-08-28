Kasaragod: A 14-year-old girl returning home in an autorickshaw after attending an Onam celebration programme was sexually assaulted by the driver.

Cheemeni police arrested the accused, identified as Shaji (30) of Njandadi village, and registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, said the Vellarikundu Circle Inspector. The accused was remanded in judicial custody on Friday, August 28.

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The girl had attended an Onam celebration programme organised within the limits of the Cheemeni police station. She was returning home in the autorickshaw at night when the driver allegedly sexually assaulted her during the journey, said the officer.

The incident came to light after her family noticed that she was in a distressed physical condition. When they questioned her, she disclosed the incident. The family then informed the police.

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Shaji has been booked for aggravated penetrative sexual assault under Sections 5 and 6 of the POCSO Act, which prescribe rigorous imprisonment for not less than 20 years, but which may extend to imprisonment for life. The police have also invoked Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, which deals with cruelty to a child. The accused has been remanded to judicial custody till September 10.