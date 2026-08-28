Kottayam: A 14-member tour group from Kottayam had a narrow escape from the devastating flash floods in Nepal. The group, comprising members of the Licensed Engineers and Supervisors Federation (Lensfed) and their families, is currently safe in Pokhara and is expected to return to Kochi in another couple of days.

Speaking from Pokhara, group member V Abhiram recounted the ordeal. The group had left for Nepal from the Nedumbassery airport on August 23 for a holiday. They were travelling from Kathmandu to a temple when the flash floods struck.

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A narrow escape from rising waters

According to Abhiram, the situation escalated quickly. "We watched in horror as houses and trees were swept away by the raging waters. The water level rose at an alarming rate, and people were running for their lives," he recalled. Their vehicle was stopped by the local police, after which the group had to wait on the road for nearly seven hours as landslide threats grew.

Trekking to safety

With the main roads blocked and turning highly dangerous, the police guided the group towards an alternative route. Following their instructions, the Kottayam team trekked through dense forest areas to eventually reach Pokhara safely. Relatives back home in Kerala expressed immense relief after establishing phone contact with the group, who confirmed that everyone in the contingent was safe and preparing for their return journey.