Putting all recent controversies to rest, the cultural capital of Kerala is all geared up for its legendary Pulikali this Saturday. Around 400 dancers, donning vibrant body paint and shaking their bellies to the thumping beats of traditional percussion, will descend upon the iconic Swaraj Round in Thrissur on August 29. This spectacular street pageant, held as part of Thrissur's grand Onam celebrations, is scheduled to commence at 4 pm.

This year, nine distinct Pulikali troupes (desams) will showcase their artistry and solidarity: Viyyur Yuvajana Sangham, Kuttankulangara Desam, Patturaikkal Desam, Poonkunnam Sitaram Mill Desam, Chakkamukku Desam, Kanattukara Desam, Olarikkara Desam, Sankaramkulangara Desam, and Ayyanthole Desam. Highlighting this edition is the highly anticipated debut of the Olarikkara Desam, which is putting together its first-ever Pulikali troop.

The grand procession kicks off with the Viyyur Yuvajana Sangham entering the Swaraj Round at 4 pm. The remaining troupes will follow at designated intervals, with the Ayyanthole Desam making its grand entry last at 7.20 pm. To manage traffic and crowd flow, six teams will enter the Swaraj Round via MG Road, two teams will arrive through Bini Junction near the North Bus Stand, and the Patturaikkal team will march via Shornur Road. Each team comprises 35 to 51 performers, supported by a 25 to 35 member percussion band and a series of spectacular floats. State Minister OJ Janeesh will flag off the festivities at Bini Junction at 4 pm, and all troupes are expected to converge at the Swaraj Round by 7 pm for their performances at Naduvilal before wrapping up the competitive event by 10 pm.

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Each troop will showcase two beautifully designed floats, reflecting either mythological or contemporary social themes. While the civic body's 'Haritha Vahanam' (green vehicle) float has been omitted this year, a special public awareness float called 'Operation Toofan' will be introduced. Jointly conceptualised by the local police and the Thrissur Corporation, this float will focus on anti-drug campaigns. To assist the artists, Pulikali convener TR Santhosh announced that the corporation will supply 250 litres of drinking water and 120 litres of kerosene to each team, the latter to help remove the heavy body paint post-event. Judging stations have been set up near the Paramekkavu Temple, MO Road, and the Naduvilal Junction to evaluate the performances.

Olarikkara Pulikali team. Photo: Special Arrangement.

To encourage the folk artists, the Thrissur Corporation has increased the total prize money pool from ₹3.12 lakh to ₹3.50 lakh. The winning troupe will take home ₹70,000, while the second and third place winners will receive ₹60,000 and ₹50,000 respectively. Trophies and cash prizes will be awarded across nine diverse categories, including mythological floats, contemporary floats, tiger percussion (pulikottu), tiger attire, vehicles, body painting (pulivara), and ornaments. Additionally, a prize of ₹20,000 has been designated for the most disciplined team. Excitement peaked ahead of the event as the traditional costume exhibition (chamayam) was held at various 'pulimadas'. Thrissur Mayor Niji Justin expressed immense pride in the preparations, adding that the administration aims to feature more troupes in the coming years with an eye on setting a Guinness World Record.