A wave of terror has gripped the coastal panchayat of Valiyaparamba in Trikaripur, Kasaragod, following back-to-back stray dog attacks that left two children severely injured. The attacks, occurring within 48 hours, have sparked widespread public outrage over the failure of local authorities to curb the growing street dog menace in the region. In a desperate bid to save herself from the aggressive pack, one young girl was even forced to jump into the sea.

The most recent victim, nine-year-old PK Tajuddin, a student of Valiyaparamba ALP School, was viciously mauled by a pack of stray dogs near his residence. Tajuddin sustained deep bite wounds and scratches across his limbs and torso. He has been admitted to the Kanhangad District Hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

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This incident followed another horrifying attack just a day prior, targeting six-year-old U Fathima, a student at Trikaripur Mujamma School. Fathima was surrounded and brutally attacked by a pack of dogs, leaving her body covered in deep bites and claw marks. She is currently hospitalised at a private medical facility. During the same incident, Fathima's elder sister managed to escape the pack only by leaping into the nearby sea. Both sisters were rescued from the life-threatening situation by Narayanan, a local resident from Patel Kadappuram, who rushed to the scene upon hearing their cries.

As news of the attacks spread, political leaders and local representatives visited the injured children.

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The double attack has provoked severe backlash from Valiyaparamba residents, who accuse local authorities of negligence. Despite numerous complaints submitted by the coastal community, little has been done to address the safety risk posed by stray dogs. Residents allege that both the Animal Birth Control programme and the vital anti-rabies vaccination drives have come to a halt in the region.

With packs of dogs freely roaming the streets and beaches, parents express anxiety over sending their children to school or letting them play outside. The menace has also severely disrupted daily life, with farmers fearing to graze their livestock and residents hesitating to step out of their homes even during the day.