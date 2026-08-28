Kasaragod: A 15-year-old boy who fell into an open well during the Onam celebration at Cheemeni died at a private hospital in Kannur on Friday, August 28.

The deceased has been identified as Sanoop (15), a native of Pullanjippara and a resident of Anikkadi in Kasaragod's Cheemeni village.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sanoop and his friends had arrived at an Onam celebration at Chembrakanam in Cheemeni at around 8.45 pm on Thursday. During the programme, he went with his friends to relieve himself when he fell into an uncovered well.

His friends raised an alarm, prompting people nearby to rush to the spot and attempt to pull him out. However, they were unable to bring him to the surface.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Cheemeni fire force rushed to the spot and brought the boy out of the well. But his condition was serious, and the rescue personnel administered CPR before he was taken to a private hospital in Cheruvathur. As his condition remained critical, he was later shifted to Aster MIMS Hospital in Kannur, where he died.

Sanoop is survived by his parents, Dhanesh and P M Savitha, and sister Sanusha. He was a Class X student at Mahakavi Kuttamath Smaraka High School at Thimiri in Cheruvathur.