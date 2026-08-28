Thodupuzha: A Grade Sub-Inspector attached to the Thodupuzha Police Station has been suspended following a complaint alleging that he shared a social media post containing communal and derogatory remarks.

The officer, K Vijesh, was suspended after the Thodupuzha Assembly constituency committee of the Youth League submitted a complaint to the Thodupuzha Deputy Superintendent of Police and the Idukki District Police Chief.

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The complaint alleged that Vijesh shared a video on social media along with remarks targeting the Muslim community. The video purportedly shows a veiled woman knocking over a pookkalam by the roadside.

According to the complaint, the footage was from an earlier incident in another location and was widely circulated in a misleading context. It further alleged that the post accompanying the video contained derogatory remarks against Muslims.

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Munnar DySP has been assigned to investigate the incident. Idukki District Police Chief Dr A Naseem said the officer has been directed to submit a report at the earliest. Further departmental action will be taken based on the findings of the inquiry, the District Police Chief said.