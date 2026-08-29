Kochi: Former Kerala Police chief Loknath Behera is stepping down as the Managing Director of Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL), with his term set to end on August 30. Ernakulam District Collector G. Priyanka has been given the additional charge of KMRL until a new managing director is appointed.

Behera took charge as KMRL managing director in August 2021. He was initially appointed for a three-year term, with the state government later extending his tenure twice.

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During his tenure, KMRL expanded its metro operations and pursued several projects aimed at strengthening Kochi's urban transport network. Behera also oversaw the development of the Kochi Water Metro and initiatives to integrate different modes of public transport.

The government has now decided not to extend his tenure further and has begun the process of appointing a new MD. The temporary arrangement with the Ernakulam Collector is intended to ensure the functioning of KMRL continues without disruption until the new appointment is made.

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Behera's exit comes at a time when Kochi's urban transport network is entering a new phase, with the expansion of the Metro and Water Metro projects and efforts to build a more integrated public transport system.

Behera, a 1985-batch IPS officer, had served as Kerala's Director General of Police before taking over at KMRL.