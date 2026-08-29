The funding of the Hill Highway Run, a promotional marathon featuring Bollywood actor and ultra-marathoner Milind Soman, has come under scrutiny. While the state-backed Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) officially maintains that Soman did not charge a single rupee for his participation, financial records from a subcontractor tell a completely different story, showing a payment of ₹15.34 lakh to the actor.

The financial discrepancy came to light through Right to Information (RTI) queries filed by Kasaragod resident Muhammed Ashraf. The documents reveal a complex web of subcontracts and cash payments that raise serious questions about transparency and the potential misappropriation of public funds during the high-profile promotional event.

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A web of subcontracts and missing funds

The event was initially assigned by KIIFB to a government agency, Artisans Development Co-operative Limited (ARTCO), which then subcontracted it to the IT Professionals Co-operative Society Limited (ITPCOS). In a subsequent move, ITPCOS further outsourced the work to a private agency called Push 360 LLP. Records show that KIIFB released a total of ₹1.08 crore (including tax) for the marathon. However, the combined bill from Push 360 LLP and the service charges of ITPCOS amounted to only around ₹87 lakh, leaving a significant portion of the funds unaccounted for. Compounding the confusion, KIIFB's official statement last month pegged the total expenditure at ₹91.35 lakh.

Break-up of extravagant expenses

According to the expenditure bills submitted by the subcontractor, several major payments were made under various heads. Alongside the controversial ₹15.34 lakh listed as Milind Soman's fee, another ₹15 lakh was billed solely for event planning. The invoice also records ₹11 lakh for social media promotion, ₹4.5 lakh for promotional merchandise including T-shirts, caps and bags, ₹2.50 lakh for bike riders, and ₹1 lakh for flight tickets. ₹19.90 lakh of the total expenditure was cleared via cash transactions, a practice that financial experts say severely compromises accounting transparency.

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Barefoot run turns political

The Hill Highway Run was organised on February 22, 2026, to celebrate the completion of the Kuttikkanam-Kattappana stretch of the scenic highway. Soman ran barefoot for a 20 km stretch from Kuttikkanam to Chappath, a feat that went viral on social media, with fans praising the high-quality road surface. Former Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine also joined the run before driving Soman in an open jeep to Kattappana Idukki Junction, from where Soman ran the final stretch to the Kattappana Mini Municipal Stadium. The entire Hill Highway project spans 40.050 km from Kuttikkanam to Puliyanmala.