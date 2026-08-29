Sneaky break-in

In a daring and strange burglary act, a thief managed to steal a gold anklet from a sleeping woman's foot after drilling a hole through a bedroom window frame. The incident took place at the residence of Anil, Plavilayil house, located in Gurunathan Kulangara, Thamarakulam near Charummoodu.

The victim, Ramya, Anil's wife, was sleeping on a bed positioned close to the bedroom window. Taking advantage of this, the intruder drilled through the wooden frame of the window near the latch, managed to unlock it from the outside, and carefully snatched the gold ornament from her leg.

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Burglary discovered at dawn

Ramya woke up at around 3 am and realised that the anklet on one of her legs was missing. Initially assuming it might have slipped off inside the room, she and her family searched the house. However, it was only in the morning that they noticed the neatly drilled holes near the window latch, confirming a break-in.

Following the discovery, the family alerted the Nooranad police, who quickly arrived at the scene to conduct an inspection. Investigators found distinct footprints on the side of the house, which are believed to belong to the suspect.

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The police have registered a case and are currently analysing the crime scene. Officers suspect the involvement of repeat offenders known to use this specific modus operandi for burglaries in the region.