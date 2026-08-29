Kottayam: A 21-year-old man who allegedly posed as an IPS officer to befriend a minor girl on Instagram and sexually assault her has been arrested by Kottayam police.

The accused, identified as Adithyan, a native of Vadavathur, allegedly approached the girl through Instagram while falsely claiming to be an IPS officer. Police said he subsequently pretended to be in a relationship with the girl and sexually assaulted her.

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The incident came to light after the girl became pregnant. Following a complaint from her family, police registered a case and arrested Adithyan.

During the investigation, police reportedly found that the accused had used the fake identity and address of an IPS officer to carry out several fraudulent activities in the past. He is allegedly involved in multiple cases, including cheating people by promising them jobs in exchange for money.

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A case has been registered against him under various sections, including the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Further investigation is underway.