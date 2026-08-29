The proposed transition of the Mangaluru region from the Southern Railway's Palakkad Division to the South Western Railway's Mysuru Division has cast a long shadow over the future of railway development in Kozhikode and the broader Malabar region.

Rail passengers and advocates fear that the move will permanently derail long-standing developmental prospects and kill any immediate chances of introducing new trains through the sector.

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A crippling financial blow to Palakkad Division

Currently, the Palakkad Division generates nearly 60% of its total revenue from the Mangaluru region. The high-volume freight movement and commercial cargo operations handled via the strategic Mangaluru port serve as the division's primary financial backbone.

Shifting this cash cow to the Mysuru Division under the South Western Railway zone means the Palakkad Division will be stripped of its principal income. This massive revenue slump is expected to severely weaken the division's leverage when arguing for new railway lines, infrastructure upgrades, or additional train services passing through Kozhikode.

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Operational hurdles and emergency quota chaos

Beyond the financial losses, losing the Mangaluru terminal means Palakkad Division will no longer hold the authority to schedule, control, or initiate services from this crucial originating point. This administrative shift poses a major challenge for regional travellers, especially those from Kozhikode and nearby Malabar districts who frequently travel for medical emergencies or urgent business.

Currently, passengers rely heavily on the railway's emergency quota system for last-minute berths on Mangaluru-originating trains. Under the new setup, local commuters will be forced to apply to the Mysuru Division to get their emergency bookings approved—a logistical hurdle that is bound to cause severe delays and administrative frustration.

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The Kozhikode pit line dream in jeopardy

The reorganisation has also thrown a wrench into Kozhikode's long-pending demand for a dedicated pit line, a facility essential for the maintenance and cleaning of trains that would have paved the way for more originating services from the city. Kozhikode MP MK Raghavan had been lobbying tirelessly for this project, and it had finally reached a stage of near-approval. However, the impending division boundary change has effectively put this project on the back burner, dampening hopes of any imminent progress.

Protests brew as Malabar MPs threaten Delhi agitation

The controversial restructuring has triggered widespread political outrage across North Kerala. Demonstrating their fierce opposition to the bifurcation, several Malabar MPs, led by MK Raghavan, staged a day-long sit-in protest in front of the Palakkad Divisional Railway Manager's office on Thiruvonam day.

With regional concerns falling on deaf ears, the protesting lawmakers have announced plans to escalate their agitation to the national capital, intending to hold massive demonstrations in Delhi to force the railway ministry to reconsider the move.