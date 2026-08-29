Thrissur: The roar of Pulikali returned to the heart of Thrissur on Saturday as hundreds of brightly painted tigers and leopards took over the city, marking the grand finale of this year’s Onam celebrations.

The Pulikali procession began at 4 pm at Swaraj Ground, drawing large crowds of spectators from across Kerala. Minister OJ Janeesh flagged off the procession at Bini Junction.

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As many as 450 performers, women dressed as tigers and leopards, are taking part in this year’s festivities. With their bodies painted in vibrant patterns and faces transformed to resemble the big cats, the performers danced to the energetic beats of the chenda, bringing the streets alive with colour and rhythm.

Minister OJ Janeesh flagging off the ceremony. Photo: Special Arrangement.

The tiger troupes representing nine desams are making their way through the city, with Sankarankulangara Desam, Chakkammukku Desam, Sitaram Mill Desam, Kuttan Kulangara Desam, Kanattukara Desam, Viyur Desam, Olarikara Desam, Ayyanthole Desam and Patturaikkal Desam participating in the procession.

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Women performers are also part of Pulikali this year, continuing a recent trend of greater female participation in the traditional spectacle. The performers, accompanied by percussionists, are entertaining spectators as they move through the city, with each troupe showcasing its own choreography and style.

Pulikali performance. Photo: Onmanorama

Hundreds of people gathered at Swaraj Round and along the procession route to catch a glimpse of the colourful spectacle. The streets of Thrissur remained packed with spectators eager to watch the ‘tigers’ take over the city. In view of the massive crowds, the police imposed traffic restrictions in Thrissur and neighbouring areas from 2 pm onwards.